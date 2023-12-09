Saturday morning forecast: Expect a warm, dry weekend before the next cold front arrives

Temperatures throughout Central Florida were comfortable to start the day Saturday.

Most of the region woke up to 60s with some spots in the upper 50s.

Fog was a concern towards the north in Flagler County with visibility down to half a mile reported in Palm Coast.

Otherwise, the skies are mostly dry in Central Florida with some light showers just offshore that could move further inland throughout the day with winds out of the southeast.

The next big chance for rain comes with a cold front projected to move through Central Florida Sunday.

Most of the area will have an increased chance for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Central Florida will remain quite warm before that cold front arrives with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Things will cool off significantly after Sunday’s rain with temperatures forecast in the 60s for Monday.

