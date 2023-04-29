Saturday morning gunfire erupts at South Carolina park, 9 injured: Sheriff

A shooting in South Carolina early Saturday morning left nine people injured, according to a sheriff's office.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were initially called to Meadowlake Park in Columbia, South Carolina for a report of a large group of juveniles.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to locate "dozens of shell casings of multiple calibers," but only a few people were still at the park.

The sheriff's office said that nine people suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire, in addition to one individual being struck by a car and another suffering a hand injury. 11 people in total were hurt in the incident. Officials say the victims are all between ages 16-20.

While deputies were processing the crime scene, a traffic stop was conducted on a car leaving the scene that had no headlights. The driver failed to stop, which prompted a pursuit. When the driver stopped, deputies arrested 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and the passenger 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly.

Fulwiley is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol. Kelly is being charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

While deputies were arresting the individuals, they received information from dispatch stating that the gunshot victims were arriving at hospitals in the area.

Investigators are trying to determine if a gun recovered is involved with the shooting incident at the park. The sheriff's office added that the gathering at Meadowlake Park involved students from multiple high schools.