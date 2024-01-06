Saturday Morning KLFY Passe Partout
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
VinFast, Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to initially invest $500 million to set up an integrated facility in India and break into the world's third-largest automobile market. The memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled on Saturday, earmarks an investment of up to $2 billion, the company said without giving a concrete timeframe. The Indian southern state is a major center for automobile manufacturing with production facilities of prominent companies such as BMW, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers including BYD from China and Indian-based Ather Energy and Ola Electric that specialize in making electric two-wheelers.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at CES 2024, Meta's Quest 2 headset is about to get even cheaper, Take a look at this dreamy timelapse on Mars.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
The Red Sox sent the seven-time All-Star to Atlanta.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Watch import ban is paused — for now, Swedish Researchers develop ‘electronic soil’, The Right to Repair movement won its biggest victories in 2023.
The biggest news stories this morning: Amazon's Prime Video will start serving ads, Apple appeals ban on Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, How the EU forced tech companies to change in 2023.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
The biggest news stories this morning: Mint Mobile says hackers accessed customer information during a security breach, The best books we read in 2023, Apple reportedly wants to team up with news publishers to train its AI.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
