Saturday morning shooting leaves man dead in Fayetteville

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning near Murchison Road in Fayetteville.

Just before 4 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive, the release stated. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The victim's identification is being withheld by police at this time. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berrios at 910-703-6243. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

