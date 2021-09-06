Saturday morning Tupelo shooting suspect surrenders

Sep. 5—TUPELO — A 24-year-old woman who reportedly shot a man in the lower body Saturday morning, surrendered to authorities Sunday afternoon.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Madison Lee Miles turned herself in to Tupelo police Sept. 5. The Lee County Adult Jail website shows Miles was booked into custody around 5 p.m. She was charged with aggravated assault.

Officers were dispatcher to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center Sept. 4 at 6 a.m. for a gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he was shot in the leg at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeview Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man and his adult girlfriend were having an argument outside the residence. A second adult female was also there and "at some point she reportedly shot the victim," McDougald said.

Officers went to the scene of the crime and secured both evidence and preliminary statements from witnesses who were able to identify the shooter.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

william.moore@djournal.com