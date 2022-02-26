Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Vladimir Putin poised to unleash terrifying new weapon in battle for Kyiv

Western leaders fear Vladimir Putin could unleash devastating thermobaric rockets on Ukraine after fierce resistance slowed the Russian army's advance, The Telegraph can disclose.

Citizens in the capital, Kyiv, were armed with thousands of machine guns and crude bombs as they fought back against the Russian president's gathering forces. Read the full story.

2. Prince Harry: I don’t even know who decided I shouldn’t get police security

The Duke of Sussex has complained that he was not given the identities of those behind a decision to deny him police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) to withdraw the police protection that he and the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed as senior royals. Read the full story.

3. Tate Modern in trans rights row as women protest against ‘one-sided’ film

The Tate Modern has become engulfed in a transgender rights row after promoting a short film about the definition of "woman".

The gallery screened What is a Woman? by Marin Håskjold, the Norwegian director, on Friday evening as part of an evening focused on female artists. Read the full story.

4. Spot checks on GP face-to-face appointments axed despite patients struggling to see doctors

Spot checks on the number of face-to-face appointments being carried out by GPs have been axed, despite a fall in the proportion of in-person consultations.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted 40 access-focused inspections in December but reported “no current issues”. Read the full story.

5. Four convicted of murder after throwing film student off balcony

A film student died after being thrown off a balcony at a New Year’s Eve party, a court heard, as four men were found guilty of his murder.

Bill Henham was knocked unconscious and dropped around 11ft into a courtyard by men he met while on a night out on his own. Read the full story.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

