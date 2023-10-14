Saturday Morning Weather - 10/14/23
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
NVIDIA has raised the subscription prices for GeForce Now in Canada and Europe "to account for increased operational costs in those areas."
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
The comedian and actor is making his way back to Studio 8H on Saturday to host the Season 49 premiere, which will also feature musical guest Ice Spice.
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington headlines another loaded day of action on Saturday.
Sky-gazers in the western half of North, Central and South America will be treated on Saturday to a spectacular annular solar eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” in the sky — for those lucky enough to see it.
Netflix has set an official premiere date for its reality show based on the hit dystopian drama Squid Game. The winner of the televised contest will receive nearly 5 million bucks.
The Psyche mission will arrive at the metallic asteroid — also known as an M-type asteroid, and it’s the largest in the solar system — in 2029 and study it in orbit for about two years.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule, or terrorize Los Santos — it's your choice.