Saturday Morning Weather - 12/9/23
Saturday Morning Weather - 12/9/23
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
USC's season really was that bad.
Ross was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage that was upgraded to a felony last month.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
The November jobs report bolstered hopes for a soft landing as the labor market comes into a better balance with supply and demand.
Looking to hone your game or treat that a golf-obsessed someone in your life? This gift is a hole-in-one.
The FDA greenlit two new drugs for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 and older, one of which —Vertex’s drug Casgevy.
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
The way Pittsburgh plays just isn't sustainable, and at some point, being a threat to win in the playoffs has to outweigh the status quo of just making it there.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $10!
The biggest news stories this morning: Meta’s Threads is getting searchable hashtags that aren't hashtags, The makers of No Man’s Sky will simulate a whole planet for Light No Fire, Google admits it staged a Gemini AI demo video.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
Both quarterbacks are very good at extending plays. But Prescott is really good throwing the ball on those plays, too. And as the 49ers just showed us, you can't exactly say the same about Hurts.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
The Rodin FZero blends an extreme powertrain with carbon fiber and hardcore aero bodywork for an F1-inspired track-only experience.
The 2024 class will feature 13 members and the enshrinement will take place from June 6-9
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time. So say 23,000+ fans.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.