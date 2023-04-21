Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Day. Here's where to drop off yours in Polk

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody visited the Lakeland Police Department on Thursday morning to urge residents to get rid of unused prescription medications ahead of National Drug Take Back Day.

"These drugs sitting in medicine cabinets are easily forgotten and can do the most harm," Moody said. "Someone with a substance abuse problem may find these drugs, become addicted and move onto other drugs."

Florida law enforcement officials are seeing an increasing number of deaths from drug overdoses, according to Moody, who said more than 100,000 Americans die of drug overdoses each year.

This Saturday, six Polk County law enforcement agencies will be accepting unwanted, unused or expired prescription drug medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Davenport Police Department, 16 W. Bay St.

Haines City Police Department, 35400 U.S. 27

Lake Alfred Police Department, 190 N. Seminole Ave.

Lake Hamilton Police Department, 119 2nd St.,

Lake Wales Police Department, 133 N. Tillman Ave.

Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.

To find other locations, go online to takebackday.dea.gov.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said officers will be standing outside to create a drive through so residents will not need to get out of their vehicle and don't have to provide their name. The medications can be passed through a car window for collection, including unwanted pet medications.

"In 2022, we collected over 1,200 pounds of prescription medication that was out of date or no longer needed," Taylor said.

Those unable to make Saturday's event can use Lakeland Police Department's prescription drug drop box in the department's lobby, which is open to the public 24/7.

Individuals can call and check with their local police departments, as many have similar drop boxes in their their lobbies, Taylor said. Other year-round locations be found by visiting doseofrealityfl.com.

