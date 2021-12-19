Saturday night fatal shooting marks the 69th homicide of the year in Columbus

A shooting in Columbus Saturday night left one man dead and another wounded, police said.

Kyron Jamar Sharp was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room at 10:37 p.m., investigators said. Sharp was 22 years old, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Sharp is Columbus’ 69th homicide victim so far this year, the coroner said.

Columbus police said officers were called at 7:58 p.m. to the 4000 block of Singer Drive, off Fort Benning Road, where they found the two wounded men. An ambulance took them to the hospital, where one survived, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Zachary Cole at 706-225-4295 or Sgt. Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.