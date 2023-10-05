'Saturday Night Live' announces return with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny as guest hosts

"Saturday Night Live" is returning for Season 49 on Oct. 14.

The entire cast from last season will return, the show announced Oct. 4. Chloe Troast joins the cast as a featured player.

The show also revealed a few of the hosts and musical guests for the new season. Here is the list of episode dates, hosts and musical guests so far:

Oct. 14: Pete Davidson is the guest host, with Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Oct. 21: Bad Bunny will pull double duty as both the guest host and the musical guest.

Last year's season of "SNL" was cut short by three episodes due to the writers strike, which began just ahead of the May 6 episode, where Davidson was supposed to host with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

While the Writers Guild of America reached a three-year deal on Sept. 26, allowing "SNL" and other shows to start production on new episodes, the actors strike is still ongoing.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents about 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, including actors, recording artists, radio personalities and other media professionals, announced its members would be going on strike July 13.

The union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, it had concluded its first day back bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Oct. 2, and that it would resume talks on Oct. 4. (The AMPTP represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY and NBC News.)

Actors on strike are not allowed to perform in works or publicize projects, meaning no red carpets, no premieres and no interviews about movies or TV show projects.

"SNL" is covered under SAG-AFTRA's Network Code, meaning the show's actors can come back to work, the union said in a statement Oct. 4.

"The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order. The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done," the statement said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com