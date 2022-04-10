'Saturday Night Live' gives comedic impression of Ketanji Brown Jackson
After the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, "Saturday Night Live" made the Supreme Court the headliner in the show's opening sketch.
Imagine if Chucky was a workplace comedy. That was the basis for a nice bit of NBCUniversal synergy as Saturday Night Live parodied the Syfy drama star. Sarah Sherman starred as the killer doll in a sketch that saw the knife-wielder brought in front of Jake Gyllenhaal’s HR manager after attempting to stab Chloe Fineman, […]
On a recent evening my wife and I went to Coconut Grove to have dinner, and as we were walking to the restaurant we came across a woman in distress. She was trying to get her car out of a parking space, but it had been blocked in by a car that had been parked by — and here I shall choose my words carefully — a complete jerkwad.
After Saturday Night Live joked about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars moment in several segments of the episode that aired April 2, it seemed likely that the NBC series would take a moment this week to address the latest development. During Saturday’s installment of “Weekend Update,” co-host Colin Jost brought up the Academy of Motion Picture […]
Uber writer-producer Taylor Sheridan is excellent at keeping secrets, namely how Casey Dutton’s vision quest at the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone changes the character as he moves forward. But star Luke Grimes wouldn’t have it any other way. “I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes […]
Is Disney, a company that has tried to normalize pants-less ducks, using colorfully animated wokeness to destroy America? According to Fox News, yes.
NBCSaturday Night Live opened this week’s show at the White House, where James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden was congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) on her historic confirmation. When Justice Jackson said she bet Biden couldn’t say her name “three times fast” the president replied, “I’m shocked I was able to say it one time slow.”“I was happy to do my part,” Jackson told Biden. “Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life and then spend a week listening
