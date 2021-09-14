'Saturday Night Live' star and comedian Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61

Associated Press

Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after having cancer for nine years, but keeping it private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles. Macdonald, the son of two schoolteachers, was raised in Quebec City, Canada.