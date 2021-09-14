'Saturday Night Live' star and comedian Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61
The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died after a private battle with cancer at the age of 61.
The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died after a private battle with cancer at the age of 61.
Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after having cancer for nine years, but keeping it private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles. Macdonald, the son of two schoolteachers, was raised in Quebec City, Canada.
Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" took home the best cinematography award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Macdonald died after a long battle with cancer, CBS Los Angeles confirmed with his manager Marc Gurvitz.
See "The Nightmare Before Christmas" like never before as the show comes to life this fall.
Sami Sheen made the claims in a TIkTok post now set to private.
Influential comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star Norm Macdonald died after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer. He was 61.
Former #Chiefs QB Alex Smith spent extra time after his ESPN interview with Patrick Mahomes studying film on the #Browns ahead of Week 1. | from @TheJohnDillon
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz dared to bare in crystals, lace, and little else as they walked the Met Gala red carpet.
An attorney for Brian Laundrie issued a statement about Gabby Petito, saying, "This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family."
Megan always brings it!View Entire Post ›
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler stepped out on Wednesday to attend the private VIP opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville
Duchess Kate's younger brother married financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in southeastern France.
She also debuted a new short haircut.
Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams was definitely "The One" in her The Matrix-inspired look designed by boyfriend Reuben Selby.
The 2021 Met Gala had a few fashionable surprises in store—but did you expect Kanye West to be one of them? Find out if the rapper actually showed up to the star-studded affair on Sept. 13.
The outing marks the first time Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have been photographed together in several months after they were linked earlier this year
Natalia Bryant, the eldest child of Vanessa Bryant and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, turned heads in her stunning look for her first Met Gala appearance. Get more details on the 18-year-old’s ensemble.
At the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, Megan Fox showed her support for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his performance with Travis Barker
She's giving us 2000s Britney, ’90s Rose McGowan, and a hint of Met gala Kim Kardashian.