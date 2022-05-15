'Saturday Night Live' takes a comedic stand on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The late night show poked fun of the ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as Depp claimed Heard of defecating in his bed in 2016.
The late night show poked fun of the ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as Depp claimed Heard of defecating in his bed in 2016.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Top Gun" producer reveals he's trying to get Margot Robbie to star in a sixth "Pirates" film
And we don't hate it.
The victim was in critical condition at a hospital after she was held captive, tortured and assaulted at a home at Lake Arrowhead, a private community in Clinton County.
It's not the first time she's worn the divisive style.
The actors made their relationship public earlier this month.
Nicholas James and Tika Sumpter first met while filming The Haves and the Have Nots, got engaged on Christmas in 2016, and share 5-year-old daughter Ella-Loren
In a segment of NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, host Chuck Todd warned of a disaster looming for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.
A video caught by a park-goer shows the terrifying moment when a 10-meter-high (approximately 32 feet) waterslide collapsed, sending several people crashing to the ground. In a 17-second clip of the incident, which was shared to Facebook by Indonesian social media content outlet Noodou, portions of the water slide can be seen tumbling to the ground accompanied by a torrent of water. The incident occured on May 7 at Kenjeran Park located in Surabaya, Indonesia.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said while none military alignment has served Sweden well, it's unclear if it will continue to do so.
HGTV star Ant Anstead said Christina Hall creates a "dangerous" environment for their 2-year-old son, Hudson.
NBCSaturday Night Live took a break from politics this week to instead bring viewers “live” coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard “cuckoo” trial. “I know it’s not the most pertinent story of the moment,” Kate McKinnon as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said at the top of the cold open sketch. “But with all of the problems in the world isn’t it nice to have a news story we can all collectively watch and say, ‘Ooh, glad it ain’t me?’”The sketch zeroed in on the salacious allegation that Heard left “
A source close to Kris Jenner said she is not going to be Pete Davidson's new manager, in spite of recent rumors that she would be.
It's all "for fun," says wine-guzzling judge Cecily Strong, channeling Jeanine Pirro.
In a Dallas suburb last week, a whip-cracking 9-year-old white boy came to the front porch of one of his neighbors and banged on their […]
The woman told Buffalo News that she saw a video on social media of her daughter getting shot during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Saturday.
"He's in a great place, working on Fast X," a source tells PEOPLE of Jason Momoa, who is dating Eiza González after his split from Lisa Bonet
Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.
A man bites dog moment happened on Friday in the White House, as the lion laid down with the lamb, at least for a photo. Outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki posed with Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy on her last day of work, as the two frequent combatants let bygones be […]
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan channeled her character's incredible style during the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards. See the photos here.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take snapshots of shoes on Instagram.