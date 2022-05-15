'Saturday Night Live' takes a comedic stand on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

The late night show poked fun of the ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as Depp claimed Heard of defecating in his bed in 2016.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories