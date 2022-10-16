'Saturday Night Live' takes on Jan. 6 hearings in cold open; Megan Thee Stallion hosts
Following the latest and possibly last hearing for the Jan. 6 committee, "Saturday Night Live" got their turn to spoof the key players in the room.
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" latest episode starred Megan Thee Stallion guest-hosting. The episode made jokes about current events including the Jan 6 investigations.
Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles home was robbed days before "Saturday Night Live" gig.
“Saturday Night Live” opened its most recent episode by poking fun at last week’s House Jan. 6 committee hearing. “Over the past few months, this bipartisan committee has presented our case,” said Heidi Gardner, who was playing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). “Whether you’re a Republican who’s not watching or a Democrat who’s nodding so hard…
SNL\'s cold open tackles the Jan. 6 Committee\'s closing statements.
Check out the highlights from the rapper's hosting debut
“Saturday Night Live” opened its third episode of the season by taking on the Jan. 6 committee hearings, starring Kenan Thompson as United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS). And the theme of the sketch was quite simple: No matter how bad the attempts to stage a coup and overthrow the nation were, there’s no accountability in this country… and […]
