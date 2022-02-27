'Saturday Night Live' takes serious tone in chorus tribute to Ukraine during open
It’s a daunting task to crack jokes during wartime, especially days after Russia has bombarded the Ukraine. However, Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che were fearless and pulled it off in their approach to the topic. SNL knows how to play sensitive situations classy. Reminiscent of when they returned after […]
Perhaps the most surprising thing about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was how surprising it was. U.S. TV news correspondents had been preparing for a potential invasion for weeks, but to have it actually happen so suddenly was, in the words of one reporter, “jarring and unsettling.” “There was something very strange about it, hearing about […]
The dancer shared live updates from Ukraine on Friday while anticipating airstrikes as Russian forces invade Ukraine.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned call for humanitarian corridors to help refugees leave Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side. As some in his audience in St. Peter's Square held large Ukrainian flags, Francis said his "heart is broken" and invited people to take part in an international day of prayer and fasting for peace which he has called for Ash Wednesday, March 2. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest thing from God's mind."
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...
NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
"There are major rivers in Ukraine that also pose challenges and there are large cities," Daniel Hoffman said on Fox News.
Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened. Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.