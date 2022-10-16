Saturday night mayhem: Tacoma police check for links in series of overnight shootings

Gunfire erupted throughout Tacoma Saturday night. A drive-by shooting critically injured one woman, and an unrelated trio of shootings prompted investigators to search for possible links.

The first incident, reported around 9 p.m., brought Tacoma officers to the 5600 block of South J Street. They found a 29-year-old woman inside a residence with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from police. As of Sunday, police had not identified any suspects.

A separate group of shootings started at 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 56th Street, said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Shots were fired at a residence, but no one inside was hurt.

At 10:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of East R Street, Haddow said. Again, a residence was struck, but no one inside was hurt.

A third report of shots fired came at 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Thompson Street. As in the earlier incidents, shots struck a residence, but no one inside was hurt.

“Investigators are looking into the possibility that all three are related,” Haddow said.