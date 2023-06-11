Saturday night shooting at a Quality Inn in Beaufort leaves one man dead

Investigators are searching for a Port Royal man who is believed to be involved in a shooting Saturday night in Beaufort. The shooting resulted in the death of an unidentified 24 year-old man, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Justin Rakeem Parker, of Port Royal, has been identified by the police department as a person of interest and potential suspect in the shooting. Police are searching for his whereabouts at this time.

A party was held at the Quality Inn at 2001 Boundary St. when an argument ensued between two attendees, police say. The suspect threatened the victim multiple times before the victim left the party, according to the police report.

Upon leaving the party, the victim hit a pedestrian with his car, police say. The suspect then began shooting at the victim’s car. After several rounds were fired into the vehicle, the victim fled on foot and the suspect followed the victim, continuing to fire, according to police.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect fled the crime scene on foot, police say.

Police responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m.

The pedestrian struck by the victim’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and refused EMS, the police report said.

The Beaufort Police Department asks that anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts contact Sgt. Fritz at (843) 322-7913 or leave an anonymous tip at (843) 322-7938 referencing case No. 23B24199.