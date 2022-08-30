Saturday night stabbing victim was stabbed from behind during fight, Olympia police say

A 34-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck Saturday night is now in stable condition at Providence St. Hospital, according to Olympia police.

And detectives are still looking for the suspect and witnesses to the stabbing, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a group of people were arguing near a homeless encampment along Wheeler Avenue in Olympia when that argument became a group fight, he said.

The 34-year-old victim was engaged in that fight when someone stabbed him in the neck from behind, Lower said.

Hospital staff alerted police after the man was dropped off about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.