Saturday, November 4: Beautiful Fall Conditions Sunday
Saturday, November 4: Beautiful Fall Conditions Sunday
Saturday, November 4: Beautiful Fall Conditions Sunday
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Follow the entire card at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Yahoo Sports as we bring you the latest results and highlights.
The Facebook tycoon shared he recently underwent surgery to fix his ACL, which he tore doing mixed martial arts.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Turner blocked a field goal that was returned for a TD before his ejection.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Arizona and USC are the only two Pac-12 teams that will start the season ranked this fall.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.