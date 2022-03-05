Saturday Sessions: David Byrne’s America Utopia perform "Marching Through The Wilderness”

Washington Post

Consumers will be able to walk into a clinic at a CVS or Walgreens, get tested for coronavirus and, if the results come back positive, go home with a free course of antiviral medicine under a new "test to treat" program announced by President Joe Biden this week as part of his new pandemic road map. The one-stop approach has been hailed as a potential breakthrough by many doctors, who say it will make it far easier for people at heightened risk of severe disease to get the lifesaving drugs quick