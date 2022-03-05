Saturday Sessions: David Byrne’s America Utopia perform "Burning Down the House

Motley Fool

It was no surprise that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) reported a fairly strong quarter considering it had pre-announced its results at the beginning of February. Commenting on all of AMC's critics who thought the cinema stock was doomed, CEO Adam Aron said, "they were wrong, they were wrong, they were wrong." Although some of the ideas are riskier than others, such as getting back into actual content creation, AMC is trying new things to keep its momentum going.