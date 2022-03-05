Saturday Sessions: David Byrne’s America Utopia perform "Burning Down the House
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- David ByrneScottish-American musician
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Byrne rose to prominence in the mid-1980s with his band, "Talking Heads." For his 2018 album, "American Utopia," Byrne launched a groundbreaking world tour that has now become a hit Broadway show. For “Saturday Sessions,” Byrne and the cast of "American Utopia," perform "Burning Down the House."