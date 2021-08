The Daily Beast

Apple TV+The great thing about pop culture is that everyone gets to have an opinion. It’s just that so many of them are wrong.I kid. I’m not (that) elitist. The phrase “everybody’s a critic” exists for a reason, presumably beyond to torture me, a person who is a critic.But every once in a while there is a groundswell of opinion about something that, while it must be valid—there are enough people thinking that way for it to be noticed—is absolutely baffling. To say it’s wrong would be as flippant