The birth chart: It’s a snapshot of the sky on the moment you were born that can potentially dictate your personality, career, love life, and even what you need to overcome in order to live a peaceful, balanced life. It’s “the map that you’re born with that sets the blueprint for your life, it’ll help you find your purpose,” according to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Saturn Return Survival Guide author and creator of The Astrology Deck. It’s — without a doubt — the most important tool in astrology.