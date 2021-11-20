Saturday Sessions: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform "Can't Let Go"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join this week’s Saturday Sessions. The two first sang together at a 2004 tribute and decided to try recording together. The result, "Raising Sand," was an award-winning blockbuster. Now they're out with a new album "Raise the Roof.” From Nashville, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform "Can't Let Go."

