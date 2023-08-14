Saturday shooting at Bluffton apartments, injures 7-year-old girl

A Bluffton 7-year-old girl was was shot Saturday after a father and son duo opened fire at Bluffton apartment complex.

At about 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Hallmark Homes, on Malphrus Road in Bluffton, a white SUV entered the parking lot and fired at least two shots towards an apartment building, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office said.

The girl, who’s identity was not released, was outside when the shots were fired from a sawed-off shotgun. She was hit in the arm with a stray pellet while running towards her apartment.

Her mother took the girl to Hilton Head hospital before deputies arrived. Her injury is not-life threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said. She has since been released, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Investigators and deputies believe the shooting is connected to a fight that happened between two men prior to the incident at 2:45 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows one of the men standing outside the apartments at around 3:08 p.m. when two other men drove into the Hallmark Homes community and fired shots at the man.

The man’s identity is known to investigators, but has not been located and is believed to be injured. The other man involved in the fight has been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office, Viens said.

This morning two men were arrested in connection to the incident, father and son Carlos Isaac Anchorena, 45, and Carlos Joaquin Anchorena, 23, of Bluffton.

Both men have been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Neither men were involved in the prior fight, Viens said.

Both men are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may wish to provide information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411.