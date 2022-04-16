Saturday shooting at Havelock Days Inn injures one; suspects sought

.

A shooting at a Havelock motel has left one man injured, and there are no current suspects identified.

According to a release from the HPD, officers responded to Days Inn, located at 400 Hwy 70 West in reference to a fight around 2 a.m. The police report said that the subjects involved may have been carrying firearms. Shots were fired from the other side of the motel, while officers were assessing the scene.

When the officers were investigating from the other side, a male subject approached the officers and said he’d been hit. Havelock EMS arrived and the gunshot wounds were considered grazings and not life-threatening.

At this time, no suspects have been identified in the case. No officers were involved in the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation. Havelock PD encourages anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact HPD at (252) 447-3212. You may also call Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

