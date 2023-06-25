Saturday shooting leaves victim in critical condition

Jun. 25—A Saturday morning shooting in the 100 block of South Christine Avenue has left the victim in critical condition and the suspect being held in custody.

According to a report by APD Lt. Tim Suits, officers were called to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered Joshua Andrew Arnold of Anniston, age information not released, lying inside the residence. Arnold was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and later flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Arnold's condition was listed as critical at the time the APD released information on the incident.

Tristen Clay Arnold, age 20, of Panama City, Fla., was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect identified himself as a cousin of the victim and said he was in Anniston visiting family members.

Officials believe the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation which led to the shooting.

Tristen Clay Arnold was placed under arrest and charged with 1st-degree assault. He was taken to Calhoun County Jail where a bond has not yet been set.

The APD says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available. Officials add this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

