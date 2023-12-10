Saturday shooting of Texas man in Wilmington prompts homicide investigation

A 22-year-old man from Texas was found dead in a vehicle in Wilmington Saturday night prompting a homicide investigation.

Delaware State Police said authorities received a report of a shooting and arrived at the Eagle Tobacco Shop, located at 3505 Miller Road in Wilmington, around 7:17 p.m. Dec. 9, 2023. Police said troopers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but a victim was not present.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the Texas man was parked in his vehicle at the Eagle Tobacco Shop's parking lot when a dark-colored SUV entered the lot. An occupant of the SUV fired several rounds at the victim and then left the scene.

The victim, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, drove to P.S. Dupont Middle School, located an estimated two-minute drive from the convenience store. The vehicle crashed through a fence and came to rest on the school's property. When the police found the victim, they discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said the man died at the scene.

This homicide is an active investigation. Detectives are urging anyone who has information regarding this case to contact Detective B. Timmons by calling 302-365-8434 or emailing brian.timmons@delaware.gov.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DSP investigate death of Texas man found shot in vehicle in Wilmington