Saturday shooting victim identified as Goshen man

Oct. 19—ELKHART — The man killed in a shooting in Elkhart Saturday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, has been identified as the man killed in the fatal shooting incident.

At approximately 2:47 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place to investigate a report of a shooting, an EPD news release stated.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported finding Nussbaum unresponsive in the driver's seat of a red passenger vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

"The vehicle had crashed into a tree line adjacent to an apartment building," the release stated. "Initial investigation indicates that the male victim was shot while in the vehicle in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place. He then drove away, striking two unoccupied parked cars, before crashing into the tree line nearby."

Officers initiated first aid, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene, the release added.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handing the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the ECHU at 574-295-2825.