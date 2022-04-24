Saturday shootings latest example of increased gun violence; police chief says it must end

College students with red plastic cups in hand crossed Eighth Street outside Bloomington's Kalao nightclub at dusk Saturday, oblivious to blood stains on the pavement.

The dark stains marked where an injured man fell after being shot inside the bar early that morning.

A man with a gun opened fire inside the rum bar at the corner of Walnut and Eighth streets during an altercation around 1 in the morning. Three men were injured in the shooting incident. Two were in stable condition Saturday at IU Health Bloomington Hospital and the third was treated and released.

The assailant fled and hasn't been located.

Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub in downtown Bloomington sits empty Saturday night after three men where hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting at the rum bar.

As daylight faded Saturday, revelers were headed downtown to continue the weekend party that brings thousands of visitors to the city and fills bars to capacity, with crowds lined up outside to get in.

Mike Diekhoff stood across the street. He's Bloomington's police chief, and like all of the officers in the department, worked 12-hour patrol shifts over the busy Little 500 weekend.

He was dealing with dozens of illegally parked cars around 19th and 20th streets when the 911 shots-fired dispatch went out early Saturday morning.

Three men had been shot inside Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub, 320 N. Walnut St. When Diekhoff pulled up, one was on the sidewalk, one was lying in the middle of Eighth Street an the third was sitting against orange barriers placed along Walnut Street to block parking.

Handcuffs hang off of police officers standing outside Brothers Bar & Grill on Saturday night during Little 500 weekend. Police are always out in force on the traditional party weekend, but after four men were hurt in downtown shootings early Saturday morning, surveillance was ramped up.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were sent to Sixth and Lincoln streets, a few blocks south and east, where a man in a car had been shot. He was in critical condition at IU Health Bloomington Hospital Saturday afternoon. Diekhoff said the incidents likely are connected.

BPD Officer Taylor Jurgeto was just a block away and was the first officer to arrive at the Kalao scene. She parked her squad car on Eighth and gave emergency medical aid to a 41-year-old man who had been shot and was bleeding in the street.

A slew of other police in the area for Little 500 duty quickly showed up: BPD officers, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and Indiana State Police troopers converged. They strung crime scene tape around the area and pushed crowds of people back.

A 22-year-old was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication after he walked into the crime scene and refused to leave. Diekhoff said police interviewed several people at the bar who told officers they had seen what happened.

All streets in the vicinity were shut down to keep traffic away so police could investigate and collect evidence.

Diekhoff said hearing that the shooting happened inside a crowded bar "was highly unusual, and concerning, because that doesn't happen here."

But given the uptick in gun violence in Bloomington over the past two years, he's not surprised it spilled over into the Little 500 party weekend.

Police officers stand along Indiana Avenue during Saturday night as they prepare to deal with crowds of people visiting nearby bars during Little 500 weekend.

"When you look at the increase in incidents of gunshots fired, we thought this might present a situation where there might be gunfire," he said. "We're fortunate there's been no deaths."

He said the steady increase in violence stems in part from the easy availability of guns and the lack of restrictions to own or carry one. "The state Legislature certainly hasn't helped things by saying now you can buy and carry a gun with no permit required," he said.

"The prevalence of firearms has increased so much that we have serious concerns. But when anybody can have a gun, more people are going to end up getting hurt. Something has to be done."

He said that Saturday night, officers were going to patrol the streets in groups on foot and stand vigil outside bars and nightclubs, making their presence known and being ready to respond if gunshots were heard.

People walk down a busy East Kirkwood Avenue on Saturday night during Indiana University's Little 500 weekend. The street is blocked off for pedestrians and outside dining during warm weather months.

Hunter Hamilton and Landon Chastain were walking down Walnut Street toward Kilroy's Sports Bar to get their night under way Saturday. Both knew about the shootings just across the street less than 24 hours earlier. They weren't concerned.

"You can't prevent something like that. It can happen anywhere," 22-year-old Hamilton said. His friend agreed. "What are you going to do, just stay home? No, you've got to live your life."

