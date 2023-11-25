Saturday stays cool, dry; Sunday brings light rain

It’s a cold start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s everywhere. It will be a decent-looking day, but highs will struggle to get much above 40 degrees. Tonight will be cold again but a few degrees warmer than this morning, thanks to a bit more in the way of clouds.

The next fast-moving front is on track to bring us light rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall looks light, with a quarter inch or less in most spots. That will be followed by another rush of cold air on Monday, with snow showers possible, especially north along I-80. It will stay chilly most of next week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Elevated winds will add to the chill, with wind chills Tuesday morning in the teens.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the weekend as we update who could see snow next week.

