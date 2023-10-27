Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Saturday and Sunday
FOX31 Meteorologist Kylie Bearse discusses the incoming cold weather front, what that means for snow totals on Saturday and Sunday and how low temperatures could drop.
