Saturday SWAT incident ends with no shots fired

Jul. 31—Clovis Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) was called to an incident in the 500 block of Hull Street Saturday. The incident ended with no shots fired after about four hours.

The incident ended with the SWAT team "breaching the door" of 502 North Hull and confronting occupant Jesse Gomez, 46, and arresting him on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, felon in possession of a Firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and battery. Gomez is in the Curry County adult detention center.

According to a news release from Clovis police captain Roman Romero, the incident began at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday when Clovis police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Hull Street in reference to a caller who said there were two girls outside of their house, and they had been asked to contact the police.

On arrival, officers made contact with a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Officers were told by the two they were at 502 North Hull Street, where they met with Gomez.

The woman told police while the woman and man met with Gomez, he grabbed her by her hair and Gomez shot at her with a firearm. Police were told a second woman, who remains unidentified according to Romero, forcibly took the victim's keys and left the area in the victim's car.

The victims told police there was a two-year-old child in the home with Gomez. Detectives of the Clovis police department special operations unit were called in on the incident.

Officers on scene began calling to Gomez over a loudspeaker at about 5:40 p.m. Based on the criminal action, Gomez's criminal history and that a firearm had been used, the Clovis police department SWAT team was activated.

A search warrant was filed for the Hull Street residence along with an arrest warrant for Gomez.

The SWAT crisis negotiations unit began calling over a loudspeaker for Gomez to surrender beginning at 6 p.m.

At 9:19 p.m., the search warrant was executed. As Gomez did not respond to calls on the loudspeaker, the SWAT team breached a door to the house and immediately started talking to Gomez.

According to Romero, after a short period of time, Gomez handed over the 2-year-old child and surrendered himself without further incident.

