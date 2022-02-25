After Saturday’s Towson mall arrests, Baltimore County officials say they’re prepared to prevent similar incidents

Baltimore County officials delivered a warning on Friday, nearly a week after a large gathering of youth at the Towson Town Center resulted in six young people arrested: Feel free to visit, but if you break the law, you will be held accountable.

“We will not tolerate unlawful behavior of any kind in the Towson Town Center, in Towson, or in any Baltimore County community,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said at a news conference. “If you commit a crime in Baltimore County, we will find you, we will arrest you and we will prosecute you.”

Baltimore County Police have said “several hundred” youths gathered at the Towson Town Center on Saturday, with fights breaking out after some refused to comply with the mall’s curfew policy. The six young people arrested face criminal charges that include assault and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Melissa Hyatt, the chief of the county police department, said Friday the agency had “no actionable intelligence” about a similar gathering at the Towson mall planned for this weekend.

But, she said, the agency was taking steps toward “preparation and prevention.”

That includes organizing joint training sessions with the security teams and management of large commercial venues in the county, as well as an increased police presence, Hyatt said. She added that management and security at the venues also have access to precinct commanders to share information about any “planned or spontaneous events.”

Baltimore County Police have a squad focused on Towson’s entertainment district, according to the precinct’s commander, Capt. Deanna Chemelli, and they are generally on foot in the area between about 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Towson remains a very safe place for people to bring their families, to visit, to dine and to shop. When we experience challenges ... that is when we continue to work diligently to revise our strategies and to improve our strategies,” Hyatt said.

Henry Callegary, the president of the Towson Communities Alliance that represents 30 area communities, said he was “extremely happy” with the response from the county executive, police and state’s attorney’s office. He said he shared with residents that “the response is going to be swift, it’s going to be effective and that, going forward, we can count on the county government [and] police department to respond and be proactive.”

Chemelli, the commander of the Towson precinct, said Tuesday at a police community relations council meeting the youth gathering on Saturday was sparked by a social media poll asking where teens should meet, with one option being the Towson Town Center.

Police weren’t aware of the poll in advance, she said, but would be trying to monitor moving forward using a “couple different investigative measures.”

“Towson is a nice place, it’s a great place to live, work and play,” Chemelli said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, being a nice place in a nice area didn’t work to our advantage that night.”

The youth arrived via ridesharing apps or parent drop-offs, rather than public transportation, Chemelli said. The six youth arrested were five girls and one boy, ages 12 to 17 years old, she said.

The department previously said officers responded to the mall about 7 p.m., and an initial 911 call had indicated shots were fired in the mall. Officers later determined that wasn’t the case. Two officers and a mall security guard were injured, but not hospitalized, police said.

No surveillance or body camera footage has been released by the department, which has said there is an open investigation into the evening’s events.

Councilman David Marks, a Towson Republican who earlier this week called the incident an “aberration,” said in a statement “nothing is more important right now than making Baltimore County safer.”

He praised the resources going toward downtown Towson, noting it has seen “so much positive revitalization” in the last decade.

Marks and Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, emphasized this week that there hadn’t been a similar gathering of large groups of teens at the mall since before the pandemic. And both praised the mall’s escort policy that requires anyone under the age of 18 years old to be with a parent or guardian after 5 p.m. on weekend nights.

That policy was put in place in 2016 in response to complaints about young people congregating, and came after a 2015 clash between youth and police. In December 2019, which Marks and Hafford said was the last time something similar happened, five teens were arrested and accused of disturbing the peace and blocking traffic.

Olszewski, too, called Saturday’s incident an “anomaly” but emphasized he wouldn’t allow it to “become the norm.”

“We expect everyone, including our young people, to behave appropriately in our communities, and most young people have been doing the right thing,” he said. “But those who cause fights and disturbances should be and will be held accountable.”