Saturday traffic stops lead to drug charges

Sep. 27—TUPELO — Two men are facing felony drug charges after separate traffic stops by Lee County deputy sheriffs, Saturday.

Romeal Q. Brinker, 37, no address listed, was pulled over Sept. 24 in the Verona area. The deputy said he could smell the aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Brinker reportedly fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

During the arrest process, police say Brinker pulled a baggie out of his pocket and tried to toss it away. The deputy recovered the bag, which allegedly contained marijuana and methamphetamine.

Brinker was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $75,000.

Also on Saturday, deputies pulled over James Charles Gaston in the Mooreville area. During the stop, deputies say they found a felony amount of suspected methamphetamine in the trunk of the car. Gaston, 34, of Highway 178, Mooreville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.

