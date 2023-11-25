Saturday Weather Forecast
Nov. 25, 2023
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
Now's the time to buy jeans in bulk — prices start at $18.
Also on our top 10 list: Adidas, Superga, L.L. Bean and Skechers.
Samsonite, Longchamp, Apple, Rockland, American Tourister: Buckle up — you're in for a wild ride (with sales at every stop).
This sale is too good to miss.
From Apple AirPods to Dyson Vacuums, we rounded up the discounts you’re loving the most!
It wouldn't be an Amazon Black Friday sale if the company's own in-house brands didn't take part in the promotions.
Take your pick of Bissell, Solo Stove, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, Dyson, iRobot, Casper and so much more.
Thanks to a 33 percent discount, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $160 at the moment.
Save on everything (including six of Oprah's Favorite Things) at this haven for PJs, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and 'silky' skin-care.
Take 25% off site-wide on Kosas' Black Friday 2023 sale, including celeb-favorite Revealer Concealer and its best-selling DreamBeam SPF.
Here are the best Black Friday laptop deals we could find, including discounts on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, ultrabooks and more.
The four-pack AirTag bundle is currently on sale for $80 at Amazon this Black Friday, $19 less than what you would pay for it without the discount.
Black Friday 2023 is here! Follow along for the most up-to-date discounts on items tested and reviewed by Engadget.
With these festive decorations, you'll be the most popular home on the block come December.
My favorite holiday tradition is saving a ton of money on pretty things at the Kate Spade outlet Black Friday sale.
The deals rolling in today are some of the best we've ever seen!
Get all your faves on sale.
Black Friday kitchen deals are here, save on Instant Pots, Vitamix blenders, KitchenAid mixers and more.
Boot up massive savings on killer brands at Amazon, Best Buy and beyond.