Saturday's November snowfall was Topeka's heaviest in 135 years. How much snow fell here?

Topekans dug out Sunday after experiencing what the National Weather Service said was the capital city's snowiest November day in 135 years.

Topeka recorded 6.3 inches of snowfall Saturday, then an additional 0.9 inches early Sunday, amounting to a total of 7.2 inches, said Daniel Reese, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office here.

Saturday's total was Topeka's second-highest one-day November snowfall total since the weather service began keeping records here in 1887, Reese said.

The capital city's record snowfall for one day in November is 9.5 inches, set on Nov. 9, 1888, he said.

Topeka's record snowfall for any day is 17.5 inches, set on Feb. 27, 1900.

Saturday and Sunday's snowfall total alone was more than Topeka recorded over the entire winter of 2022-2023, when 6.1 inches fell here, the weather service's Topeka office said in a Twitter tweet.

Snow covered a tree Sunday morning in the 3100 block of S.W. Lincoln in Topeka, which the previous day had seen its second-snowiest November day on record.

How much snow did other Kansas cities receive?

The heaviest snow from the storm that swept eastward Saturday across Kansas fell in the central and south-central parts of the state.

The highest total of 12 inches was recorded three miles east/southeast of Hutchinson, the weather service's Topeka office said on its website.

Closer to the capital city, snowfall totals reported included 7.8 inches, three miles west/southwest of Topeka; 7.5 inches, three miles east of Emporia; and 6.8 inches, three miles north/northwest of Manhattan.

Snow covered the field late Saturday at Kansas State University's Bill Snyder Stadium in the Little Apple as Iowa State's football team defeated the Wildcats, 42-35.

What's forecast for the days to come?

Law enforcement officials on Saturday discouraged motorists from driving amid the potentially slick conditions brought by the wintry precipitation.

On Sunday morning, skies were sunny as crews working for the governments of Shawnee County and the city of Topeka plowed streets and roads.

The weather service predicted Topeka would see sunny skies with high temperatures of 36 on Sunday and Monday, 38 on Tuesday, 41 on Wednesday and 45 on Thursday, with a slight chance of rain Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka digs out after seeing its heaviest November snow since 1888