Saturday's snow: Road advisories, snowfall totals, forecasts

After over 2 inches of snow fell in certain parts of the region, Delaware asked drivers to cautiously commute as road cleanup efforts continue Saturday.

The Delaware Department of Transportation offers interactive maps for Delawareans to track snowfall accumulations, snowplows across the state and more.

Road advisories

DelDOT also offered tips for drivers to safely travel as snowplows continue on the roads, such as:

Drive aware

Slow down

Plan your route and give yourself extra travel time

And their most important one, which is: Don't crowd the plow.

At 9 p.m. Friday, a winter weather advisory was issued statewide, which expired at 10 a.m. Saturday. In New Castle County, I-495's speed limit was dropped to 55 mph due to weather conditions, according to DelDOT.

Snowfall totals

The highest snowfall amount recorded for this storm was in Greenville and Port Penn, with 2.8 inches each, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System.

Other accumulations for Saturday can be found here.

Some volunteer snowfall counts are higher than official ones, according to the National Weather Service's tracker. The highest volunteer-recorded snowfall was 3.5 inches for Delaware City. Other figures include 3 inches for Clayton and 2.8-2.9 inches for Middletown.

Snowplowing in Delaware

DelDOT crews across the state began preparing for the snow yesterday, as roads were pre-treated with brine on Friday.

According to the DelDOT snowplow tracker, at least 20 plows were out on Saturday as of 9:45 a.m. Most were in the New Castle and Wilmington area.

Snowplows can be tracked across the state at deldot.gov/map.

Closures and delays

The Music School of Delaware: opening at noon

Cecil College: opening at noon

Forecast for New Castle County

The chance of snow for Saturday was until 10 a.m., with a partly sunny day otherwise.

Here is the weekend forecast for New Castle County, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday: High of 38 degrees with low of 22 degrees. Partly sunny day and mostly clear night.

Sunday: High of 42 degrees and low of 25 degrees. Sunny and breezy conditions expected, with a mostly clear night.

Forecast for Kent County

Here is the weekend forecast for Kent County, according to the weather service.

Saturday: High of 38 degrees with low of 23 degrees. Cloudy with gradual clearing, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.

Sunday: High of 44 degrees with low of 27 degrees. Mostly sunny with a clear night.

Forecast for Sussex County

Here is the weekend forecast for Sussex County, according to the weather service.

Saturday: High of 39 degrees and low of 22 degrees. Cloudy with gradual clearing, alongside wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.

Sunday: High of 46 degrees with a low of 26 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph possible during the day.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How much snow did Delaware get? Snowfall totals, forecasts and more