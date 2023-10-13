How Saturday's solar eclipse impacts Nevada's power grid
The lack of sunshine will create an 80-85% drop in solar energy output in southern Nevada and a 90-95% drop in solar energy output in northern Nevada, according to NV Energy officials.
The lack of sunshine will create an 80-85% drop in solar energy output in southern Nevada and a 90-95% drop in solar energy output in northern Nevada, according to NV Energy officials.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Who doesn't like saving half off?
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
When New York City received a record-high rainfall of 6 to 8 inches on Sept. 29, much of the city’s mass transit system ground to a halt. This is just a taste of what the future holds for the country’s largest transit system, due to climate change, according to a new report.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
IYKYK, but Dyson vacuums normally retail for, like, a lot of money — and are rarely on sale.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
Logitech has revealed a set of buttons and triggers that can be used with Sony's upcoming PS5 accessibility controller.
September’s CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.
Enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan can significantly reduce your payments, and you can qualify for IDR loan forgiveness in 20 to 25 years.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Two of the biggest drivers of growth on social and e-commerce platforms have been food and influencers, so it should come as no surprise that startups are now getting in on the act in trying to combine how these two work together. In the latest turn, a startup out of Berlin called Lanch -- which teams up with influencers and creators to launch ad hoc food delivery brands -- has raised $6.9 million (€6.5 million) in funding. The startup's influencer-paired food brands are cooked across "virtual kitchens" -- that is, free spaces in existing restaurant and other retail kitchens, not ghost kitchens -- and Lanch said that its first effort, a pizza brand called "Happy Slice" created with German YouTubers Knossi and Trymacs, sold more than 30,000 pizzas in its launch weekend, a happy slice that caught investors' attention.
Toyota is partnering with petroleum company Idemitsu to develop higher-quality solid-state batteries that are easier and cheaper to manufacture.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
Giving Amazon a run for its money: Dyson, Lululemon, North Face, New Balance, Nike, Kate Spade, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more.
If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this.