Saturday's warm weather broke records, but now it might be time to put away the shorts

Oct. 29—Saturday's warm, short weather broke a record, according to the National Weather Service but it won't be long before the state sees frost in much of Maine and measurable snow in the north.

On Saturday Portland's high reached a balmy 80 degrees. The previous record high for Oct. 28 was 78 degrees in 1947, "so that blew the record out of the park," said NWS meteorologist Sarah Thunberg. The normal temperature for that date is 55 degrees in Portland.

Augusta's high on Saturday also broke a record with a high of 80, the previous record on Oct. 28 was 75 degrees in 1989. The normal temperature for that date is 53 degrees.

On Sunday temperatures dipped to the 40s, and cool weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday, Thunberg said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Much of Maine will see some rain on Sunday, but in Jackman and on the Canadian border four to six inches of snow is expected Sunday night in higher elevations, Thunberg said.

Monday will see some rain and clouds with clearing on Tuesday, the lows dipping below freezing late Halloween night, with temperatures expected to be 30 degrees in Augusta and 32 degrees in Portland.

Some rain may fall Tuesday night, but not until after trick or treating, Thunberg said.