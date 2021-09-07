When Will Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Become Profitable?

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Saturn Metals Limited engages in the exploration for precious metals in Australia. The AU$48m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$1.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$1.2m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Saturn Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Saturn Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$120m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Saturn Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Saturn Metals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

