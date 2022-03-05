Saturn Metals Limited's (ASX:STN) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Saturn Metals Limited's (ASX:STN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Saturn Metals Limited engages in the exploration for precious metals in Australia. The AU$49m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$2.0m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Saturn Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Saturn Metals, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$119m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 114% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Saturn Metals' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Saturn Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

