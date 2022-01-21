Saturn's 'Death Star' moon may have a secret ocean, revealing a new category of worlds that could host alien life

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
mimas moon round grey rock with large crater
NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the most detailed photo to date of Mimas on its closest flyby of the Saturn moon in 2010.NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

  • Saturn's small moon Mimas could have an ocean of liquid water deep beneath its surface.

  • NASA's Cassini spacecraft detected swaying in the icy moon's spin that could lead to internal heat.

  • Mimas appears inactive on the surface, so an ocean there could mean a new class of "stealth" ocean worlds.

NASA is studying several moons of Saturn and Jupiter that carry oceans of liquid water deep beneath their surfaces, where alien life could thrive. Another moon, previously assumed to be a barren ice rock, might join their ranks.

Mimas is a small moon of Saturn, often compared to the Death Star from Star Wars, thanks to its large, distinct crater. Scientists have long believed that Mimas is an inert ball of ice because of its heavily cratered surface. Icy worlds with oceans are usually smooth, since changes in their surface ice pave over craters, or cracked. Tidal forces stretch and relax these moons, which both cracks the surface ice and heats the moons' insides, sustaining internal oceans.

But NASA's Cassini mission, which orbited and studied Saturn for over a decade, detected an unexpected oscillation in Mimas's rotation. As it spins on its axis, Mimas wobbles slightly. Such oscillations may point to an ocean deep beneath the moon's ice, according to a new analysis.

saturn rings up close with distant moon mimas in the background
Mimas orbiting Saturn beyond the planet's rings, pictured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft in 2008.NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

"If Mimas has an ocean, it represents a new class of small, 'stealth' ocean worlds with surfaces that do not betray the ocean's existence," Alyssa Rhoden, a geophysicist who led the analysis at the Southwest Research Institute, said in a press release.

Rhoden's finding was published online in the journal Icarus this week, in a paper co-authored with Matthew Walker of the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona.

It's still no guarantee of a secret Mimas ocean. Researchers need to investigate the moon for further evidence.

"The work doesn't prove that there is a subsurface ocean on Mimas, but it does show that an ocean is perfectly consistent with the available data and our understanding of the physics, and the authors are appropriately cautious about this," Michael Bland, a space scientist who studies icy worlds at the US Geological Survey, and previously spoke with Rhoden about the research, told Insider in an email. "I think the study also opens as many questions as it answers."

Underground oceans on distant moons could mean alien life in our solar system

illustration underwater robot studying deep-sea vents in alien ocean
An illustration of a submersible robot exploring the subsurface ocean of an icy moon.NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mimas's oscillation could indicate that Saturn's gravity stretches and relaxes the planet as it spins — similar to the moon's gravity pulling Earth's water back and forth during tides. This process could build up energy deep inside Mimas, which is released as heat, warming its internal ice and creating an underground ocean of liquid water.

Rhoden and Walker developed computer models to simulate that stretching process for Mimas, including how it would affect the stability of the moon's ice shell, and how that stretching fits in with Cassini's measurements of Mimas's oscillation. The model indicated that Saturn's tidal pull could maintain an ocean lying beneath 14 to 20 miles of ice on Mimas.

"This result is really intriguing because it implies that we can't tell which moons in the outer solar system may have subsurface oceans just from their surface geology," Bland said.

Some moons — like Jupiter's Europa and Saturn's Enceladus — have plumes of water shooting up from their internal oceans, through their surface ice, and into space. In 2020, scientists also discovered evidence of an underground ocean on a dwarf planet called Ceres, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter. Salt deposits on Ceres's surface appear to have percolated up from liquid water below.

These ocean worlds could have deep-sea hydrothermal vents that produce energy for living organisms. Such vents serve as an energy source for life at the bottom Earth's oceans, where there is no sunlight. If Mimas has an ocean, it might be able to host such ecosystems, too.

hydrothermal vent noaa oar nurp
A hydrothermal vent on Earth.OAR/National Undersea Research Program (NURP); NOAA

But the study isn't enough evidence to prove that. If the researchers' models are off — if Mimas's ice cools faster than they assumed, for example — there may be no Mimas ocean at all.

"If the Cassini spacecraft had been able to fly closer to Mimas, it might have sensed a magnetic field generated by the Mimas ocean, which would be a direct confirmation that an ocean is present today," Steve Vance, who studies icy worlds at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Insider in an email. "Hopefully a future mission will be able to look for an ocean in Mimas."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ULA Atlas V rocket rolls to pad, set for Friday launch from Cape Canaveral

    A nearly 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday, setting the stage for liftoff a day later.

  • Earth's new lightning capital of the world confirmed from space

    Data collected from the International Space Station adds a new dimension to Earth's lightning.

  • Best drivers of 2022 for every budget and handicap

    Find a driver that can not only deliver performance on your best swing but also on mishits.

  • Archaeologists find previously unknown structures among Machu Picchu's ruins

    Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling

  • Apollo rocks reveal the Moon's past was a magnetic game of 'the floor is lava'

    The Moon is so close to us, cosmically speaking, that you’d think we’d have a pretty good handle on what’s going on up there. We’ve even touched it, sent our machines chock full of people and instruments to walk around, take in the scenery, and come home with souvenirs. Yet, the Moon remains a mysterious place with all sorts of open questions, many of which date back to its earliest days. For decades, scientists have been debating the specifics of the Moon’s formation, trying to nail down some o

  • UK designates Omicron sub-lineage a variant under investigation

    LONDON/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The UK Health Security Agency on Friday designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation, saying it could have a growth advantage. BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily distinguish it from Delta, is being investigated but has not been designated a variant of concern. "It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge," Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said.

  • Is There Life on Mars? A New Study Offers Tantalizing Clues

    The key is in the carbon

  • A68: 'Megaberg' dumped huge volume of fresh water

    The melting monster iceberg A68 put 1.5 billion tonnes of fresh water into the ocean every day.

  • It's Launch Day! ULA set for Atlas V liftoff this afternoon from Cape

    An Atlas V rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 41 today.

  • False banana: Is Ethiopia's enset 'wondercrop' for climate change?

    The banana-like crop has the potential to feed more than 100 million people, according to research.

  • New Film Studio Will Be Built in Space by 2024

    Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie, plan to launch a sports arena and production studio in zero gravity. S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio by December 2024. (An artist’s rendering is pictured […]

  • Colorado hits peak Omicron as COVID cases begin decline

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is starting to see coronavirus cases decline, an indication to public health experts that Omicron has reached its peak.Why it matters: The COVID-19 variant led to the sharpest spike in case rates in the two-year pandemic and put hospitals on the brink of crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The seven-day moving average of cases dipped by nearly 1,000 cases, according to state d

  • Dragons are real…at least this monster fossilized ichthyosaur could count as one

    Maybe those fire-breathing scaly things that like to hoard gold in caves don’t exist, or at least Smaug doesn’t — but there is more than one type of dragon. The monstrous icthyosaur which emerged from the Rutland Water Reserve in the U.K. is now known as the Rutland Sea Dragon for obvious reasons. The 180-million-year-old skeleton is around 30 feet long, and its skull alone weighs a literal ton. This specimen is thought to be a Temnodontosaurus trigonodon, and if it is, that would also make it t

  • Tonga volcano: Plume reached half-way to space

    The cloud of ash and water vapour climbed 55km (35 miles) into the sky, satellite data suggests.

  • England's COVID R number and daily COVID growth rate drop

    The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that cases are likely shrinking as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reopens the economy. An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. The UKHSA said the figures represented the situation in England 2-3 weeks ago.

  • U.K. paleontologists find nearly complete Ichthyosaur

    An almost-perfect fossil of a 180-million-year-old reptile was discovered in a drained reservoir in England. As Charlie D'Agata reports, the rare find of the bones of a "Sea Dragon" that is over 33-feet long may help scientists learn about why these beasts failed to adapt to a changing climate.

  • How We Might Finally Get Over Our Fear of Nuclear Power

    ShutterstockIt’s been nearly seven decades since the first nuclear power plant opened in Obninsk, Russia, but nuclear power remains as controversial as it’s ever been—even for people who think that stopping climate change from ravaging the planet means we must turn to alternative sources of energy beyond fossil fuels. Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, told The Daily Beast that there’s a tribalist element to the debate, where many who are loudly pro-nuclear seem to w

  • World’s First Space-Based Entertainment Studio To Launch In 2024; S.E.E. Unveiled As Studio Behind Tom Cruise Space Film

    The world’s first space-based entertainment studio and multi-purpose arena is to launch in just two years’ time and has been revealed as the studio behind the Tom Cruise space film. The groundbreaking studio, known as SEE-1, comes from film producer duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky’s newly-launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) and will dock with Axiom’s […]

  • Why Latin America needs its own space agency

    Satellogic, Dereum say the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) is giving the region’s emerging space industry a push.

  • Terra Quantum raises $60M for its quantum-as-a-service platform

    Terra Quantum, a Zurich, Switzerland-based startup that aims to build a quantum-as-a-service platform (including, eventually, its own proprietary quantum hardware), today announced that it has raised a $60 million Series A round led by Lakestar, which also backed the company's 2019 seed round. According to Terra, they include two of the largest and globally renowned German family offices and one of the most influential cryptocurrency investors globally. The idea behind Terra Quantum is to build a new end-to-end quantum platform.