Saturn's tiny frozen moon could be a "stealth" ocean world

Saturn's tiny frozen moon could be a "stealth" ocean world
Li Cohen
·3 min read

One of NASA's latest discoveries could change the definition of what planetary objects aside from Earth will be considered "potentially habitable." Researchers have found that Saturn's tiny, frozen "Death Star" moon, called Mimas, could actually be a "stealth" ocean world.

Researchers explained their findings about Mimas in a study published in the journal Icarus this month. The study stems from information collected during the last days of NASA's 20-year Cassini mission, which ended in September 2017. The Cassini spacecraft made a final plunge into Saturn's atmosphere, where it was "crushed and vaporized" by the planet's forces, according to NASA.

Southwest Research Institute geophysics specialist Alyssa Rhoden, who is co-leader of NASA's Ocean World's Research Coordination Network, had been trying to prove that Mimas was a frozen inert satellite when she found evidence of an existing ocean.

Mimas, the smallest and innermost of Saturn's 82 moons, is nearly nine times smaller than Earth's moon. The crater-covered moon is not quite round in shape, NASA scientists have found, and is easily distinguished by a giant 80-mile impact crater that stretches a third of the way across its face and has outer walls 3 miles high. NASA has said the indent makes "it look like the Death Star from 'Star Wars.'"

A scientist with the Southwest Research Institute has discovered that Saturn&#39;s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common with its larger neighbor Enceladus: an internal ocean beneath a thick icy surface.&#xa0; / Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Space Science Institute
A scientist with the Southwest Research Institute has discovered that Saturn's small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common with its larger neighbor Enceladus: an internal ocean beneath a thick icy surface. / Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Space Science Institute

"Because the surface of Mimas is heavily cratered, we thought it was just a frozen block of ice," she said in a statement. "[Interior water ocean worlds], such as Enceladus and Europa, tend to be fractured and show other signs of geologic activity."

Interior water ocean worlds, otherwise known as IWOWs, are planetary objects that have oceans buried beneath layers of rock and ice. They are also found over a wide range of distances, increasing the number of habitable worlds throughout the galaxy, according to the Southwest Research Institute.

NASA has called Europa, Jupiter's smallest moon, "the most promising place in our solar system to find present-day environments suitable for some form of life beyond Earth."

What makes Mimas different, scientists said, is that its geologic activity is lacking compared to other ocean-bearing moons like Europa. If its ocean is confirmed, it could have "important implications for the prevalence and identification of ocean worlds," the study says.

"Turns out, Mimas' surface was tricking us," Rhoden said, "and our new understanding has greatly expanded the definition of a potentially habitable world in our solar system and beyond. ...if Mimas has an ocean, it represents a new class of small, 'stealth' ocean worlds with surfaces that do not betray the ocean's existence."

To be able to have both a flowing ocean and an icy crust, Mimas must have tidal processes stemming from the orbital and rotational energy, called tidal heating, that creates enough heat to prevent the moon from completely freezing through.

Scientists created tidal heating models based on readings captured from the Cassini spacecraft before its grand finale into oblivion in 2017, and found that the moon's ocean has been covered by an "ice shell" between 14 to 20 miles thick.

"Most of the time when we create these models, we have to fine tune them to produce what we observe," Rhoden said in a statement. "This time evidence for an internal ocean just popped out of the most realistic ice shell stability scenarios and observed librations."

This discovery opens up a world of possibility.

"Evaluating Mimas' status as an ocean moon would benchmark models of its formation and evolution," Rhoden said. "This would help us better understand Saturn's rings and mid-sized moons as well as the prevalence of potentially habitable ocean moons, particularly at Uranus. Mimas is a compelling target for continued investigation."

Bill of the Month: Hospital charges family over $1,000 even though they were not treated by a doctor

W. Kamau Bell on directing new docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby"

“Mask Nerd” Aaron Collins on which masks offer the best protection against COVID-19

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakhstan's internet shutdown is the latest episode in an ominous trend: digital authoritarianism

    While security forces in Kazakhstan cracked down on street protests, the country's internet service went dark. AP Photo/Vladimir TretyakovThe Kazakhstan government shut off the internet nationwide on Jan. 5, 2022, in response to widespread civil unrest in the country. The unrest started on Jan. 2, after the government lifted the price cap on liquid natural gas, which Kazakhs use to fuel their cars. The Kazakhstan town of Zhanaozen, an oil and gas hub, erupted with a protest against sharply risin

  • Ex-Addyston police chief expected to plead guilty in weapons scheme

    Former police chief Dorian LaCourse was indicted in March 2021, accused of using his position to illegally acquire machine guns for resale.

  • Lynlee Renick to serve consecutive sentences totaling 16 years for murder of snake-breeder husband

    Lynlee Renick was convicted in December in connection to the murder of her snake-breeder husband, Ben Renick. She will consecutively serve her sentences after a judge's decision.

  • Webb space telescope reaches orbit nearly a million miles away

    With Webb on station, engineers will focus on aligning the telescope's optical system.

  • Climate change threatening buried UK treasures

    Our ability to understand Britain's history is at risk, warn archaeologists.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reaches orbit nearly 1 million miles away

    Thirty days after launch, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is going into orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth. After a series of adjustments and calibrations it will be ready to begin exploring the most distant stars and galaxies in the universe. CBS News' Lana Zak has details.

  • Cambodia PM says Myanmar junta welcome at ASEAN if progress made

    PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday confirmed he had invited Myanmar's junta chief to a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition he makes progress on a peace plan he agreed to last year. Hun Sen, the ASEAN chair, said he would talk to military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video on Wednesday, noting that since their Jan. 7 meeting in Myanmar https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been sentenced to four years' detention and military aircraft had been deployed in operations.

  • Burkina Faso coup: Why soldiers have overthrown President Kaboré

    The military takeover, driven by insecurity, resembles what happened in neighbouring Mali.

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes becomes Super Bowl MVP favorite after Aaron Rodgers, Packers eliminated

    Last week, Patrick Mahomes was behind Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl MVP odds.

  • A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

    Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish … The post A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved appeared first on BGR.

  • Our Ticket to Interstellar Space Is a Shiny, Ultra-Thin Metallic Blanket

    NASATwo-and-a-half years ago, a tiny spacecraft soared into the sky aboard a Space X rocket blasting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Settling into an orbit 426 miles above Earth, the shoebox-sized object—called LightSail 2, designed by the California-based Planetary Society, and crowdfunded by 40,000 private donors chipping in $7 million—unfurled a 20-by-20-foot foil sail as thin as a strand of human hair.Like many science satellites, LightSail 2 carries a suite of cameras and radio ins

  • Sonic booms shake Space Coast as SpaceX lands Falcon 9 booster at Cape Canaveral

    Sonic booms reverberated across the Space Coast on Thursday, signaling yet another successful Falcon 9 launch that began and ended at Cape Canaveral.

  • Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

    A person falling into a black hole and being stretched while approaching the black hole's horizon. Leo Rodriguez and Shanshan Rodriguez, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Could a human enter a black hole to study it? – Pulkeet, age 12, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, India To solve the mysteries of black holes, a human should just venture into one. However, there is a rather compl

  • The Milky Way Could Be Home to Earth-Like Planets That Feature Continents and Oceans

    In their new study, researchers out of the University of Copenhagen note that the presence of water is key for habitable conditions.

  • Omicron's Radical Evolution

    As nurses and doctors struggle with a record-breaking wave of omicron cases, evolutionary biologists are engaged in a struggle of their own: figuring out how this world-dominating variant came to be. When the omicron variant took off in southern Africa in November, scientists were taken aback by its genetic makeup. Whereas earlier variants had differed from the original Wuhan version of the coronavirus by a dozen or two mutations, omicron had 53 — a shockingly large jump in viral evolution. Sign

  • 3D printing's next act: big metal objects

    A new metal 3D printing technology could revolutionize the way large industrial products like planes and cars are made, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of mass manufacturing.Why it matters: 3D printing — also called additive manufacturing — has been used since the 1980s to make small plastic parts and prototypes. Metal printing is newer, and the challenge has been figuring out how to make things like large car parts faster and cheaper than traditional methods.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • Don’t curse your double chin and pot belly – you may have ‘lucky genes’

    A middle-aged spread may be a sign a person has “lucky” genes which protect against some diseases, according to a new study.

  • How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

    Nucleic acid vaccines use mRNA to give cells instructions on how to produce a desired protein. Libre de Droit/iStock via Getty ImagesThe two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who h

  • Safety panel: NASA needs to develop plan for managing risk as the space industry expands

    With private companies such as SpaceX playing an ever-increasing role in the space industry, NASA needs a new vision for managing risk.

  • Nasa’s James Webb Telescope arrives at its final destination – a million miles from Earth

    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has successfully arrived at its final position, one million miles from Earth.