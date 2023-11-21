Satya Nadella says he wants governance changes on OpenAI's board but didn't say if Microsoft is getting a seat

Hannah Getahun
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he wants changes to the OpenAI board after it fired Sam Altman.

  • Nadella did not specify what changes he would want made.

  • Nadella was blindsided by the abrupt firing of Altman on Friday.

Following a whirlwind weekend of departures and internal protests at OpenAI, the company's most significant investor and partner wants a change to the board that started the chaos.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella went on a media blitz Monday afternoon speaking to CNBC, BloombergTV, and Kara Swisher. During these interviews, he offered nothing but praise for recently ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman but made comments about OpenAI's board governance.

He told CNBC that "something has to change" in regards to the board of directors, but stopped short of saying what changes he would like to see — including whether or not Microsoft should have its own seat at the table.

"I think at this point, I think it's very, very clear that something has to change around the governance, and we'll have a good dialogue with their board on that and we'll walk through that as time evolves," Nadella told CNBC.

Nadella reiterated his point in a later interview with BloombergTV, saying that "surprises are bad" and that they hoped to prevent them in the future.

"We just want to make sure that things are done in a way that will allow us to continue to partner well," Nadella told the outlet. "That's about it. This idea that somehow, sudden changes happen without being in the loop is not good."

In an interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher, on her podcast "On With Kara Swisher," Nadella hinted that a board seat or observer for Microsoft at OpenAI was a possibility.

"We'll sort of cross that if it happens, but I think that we will need to make sure that our interests are solid," Nadella told Swisher in response to a question about a board seat.

Nadella also said that he did not have an opinion on whether the current board should remain.

Nadella told Swisher that he was blindsided by the Friday ousting of Altman by the board of directors. The board said that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications" and that it lacked "confidence" in Altman's ability to lead the company. The company did not go into further detail.

Nadella told Bloomberg TV that he is still unaware of why exactly the board dumped Altman.

"I've not been told about anything," Nadella told Bloomberg TV Monday. "They published internally at OpenAI that the board has not talked about anything that Sam did other than some breakdown in communications. I not directly was told by anyone from their board about any issues, and so therefore I remain confident in Sam and his leadership and capability."

As of now, Microsoft has expressed interest in hiring Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, but Nadella told BloombergTV that their hiring wasn't a done deal and that they were "in the process of joining." Nadella, however, also said that he would continue to work with Altman and OpenAI regardless of how things shook out.

Altman's sudden departure created shockwaves throughout the AI sphere and hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to leave the company if the reins were not handed back to Altman (Nadella also offered these employees jobs at Microsoft).

OpenAI investors have also reportedly gotten involved in trying to get Altman back to the company.

Although a concrete reason for his ouster has yet to be given, the tech world has been flooded with rumors. Two employees told Business Insider's Kali Hays that employees within the company were given reasons by OpenAI board member Ilya Sutskever but said no one at the company believes him.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • OpenAI's leadership moves to Microsoft, propelling its stock up

    Microsoft is the real winner of the OpenAI chaos that reigned over the weekend, and its rallying stock price is indicative of that. Upon the shocking news that OpenAI's board had unexpectedly fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, reportedly to due internal strife over OpenAI's direction, Microsoft stock dropped more than 2% in after-hours trading, potentially wiping out tens of millions in market value.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • OpenAI's board is no match for investors' wrath

    On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: it removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return to the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers (in particular Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital) recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • Emmett Shear, the ex-Twitch CEO tasked with stabilizing OpenAI, has some spicy social history

    Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.

  • Brandon Staley has gone from breath of fresh air to blowing smoke as his seat's grown hotter

    A walk down memory lane to 2021 reminds us Staley was conscientious and sympathetic as a young head coach. Now that his struggles with the Chargers and their defense have piled up, it's a different tune.

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Stock market news today: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit highest level since August as Nvidia, Microsoft reach records

    As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.

  • How Sofia Sanchez, the ‘Hunger Games’ actress with Down syndrome, is helping to change the face of Hollywood

    After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”

  • 3 questions for 'Biggie & Tupac' director Nick Broomfield: 'A lot of information has been withheld. At some point, it will come out.'

    Keffe D will finally stand trial for Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, but Broomfield says there's a "much bigger" and "more politically revealing" $500 million question that still needs to be answered.