Sauce sold exclusively at Publix being recalled due to ingredient not listed on label

Ventura Foods is voluntarily recalling a sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets because of an ingredient not listed on the label.

Here's what you need to know.

What sauce sold at Publix is being recalled?

Ventura Foods of Brea, California, initiated a voluntary recall on Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets Inc., according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Why is the Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce at Publix stores being recalled?

The sauce contains traditional sweet and spicy barbecue sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the FDA said.

Where was the recalled sauce sold?

This sauce was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix Super Markets has removed all affected products from its shelves, the FDA said.

How do you know if you have the recalled sauce?

Check your sauce for the following information:

Name : Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce

Package size : 2 ounces

UPC code: 0 41415 57162 4

Use by date: April 8, 2024

Has anyone gotten sick from consuming the sauce?

To date, there have been no reported cases of illness, the FDA said.

Can you get a refund if you bought the sauce?

If you purchased the sauce, either discard it or return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, call Ventura Foods Customer Relations at 888-500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time.

