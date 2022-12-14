Saucepan assault sends one to hospital, leads to felony charge, New York officials say

A man in New York was arrested after he reportedly struck an individual with a saucepan, officials said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 12, troopers were dispatched to an apartment in Unadilla, a small village in upstate New York, following a 911 call, according to a Dec. 13 New York State Police press release.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that an individual had been struck over the head multiple times with a saucepan, officials said.

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained injuries and, after being evaluated by EMS, was transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The suspect was not at the scene.

Approximately six hours later, the suspect, 26-year-old Peter Tarallo, was arrested and charged with second degree assault, a felony. He was brought to a county jail for arraignment and processing, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Tarallo, a resident of Sidney, New York, was arrested earlier this year after he was “found screaming at neighbors in a threatening manner,” according to WCDO News, citing police.

An attorney for Tarallo could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Muskox kills state trooper shooing herd away from dog kennel, Alaska officials say

Woman’s body found in ditch after residents saw her burglarizing cars, Texas cops say

Onlookers warn man refilling propane tanks before gazebo catches fire, Oregon cops say