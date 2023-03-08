Saucier man arrested after confessing to molesting 3-year-old

A Saucier man has been arrested after he told law enforcement he had molested a 3-year-old child, the Harrison County Sheriff’s office reported.

George Somers, 25, was charged with one felony count of Molesting-Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, Sheriff Troy Peterson said Tuesday.

Child Protective Services reported the incident to Harrison County investigators. Somers confessed to the felony after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Somers was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.