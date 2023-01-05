Saucier man charged with second-degree murder, sheriff says

A Saucier man was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder after Harrison County sheriff’s deputies discovered a deceased male when responding to a shooting report.

Michael Jon Yahne, 39, was at the crime scene when deputies first arrived and was taken into custody.

According to the press release, a verbal argument had taken place at the Saucier residence before the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Borzik Road.

Yahne is being at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.